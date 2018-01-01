It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

Interior Health’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Penticton couple at 2:07 a.m. New Year’s Day at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Lawson John Spain weighed in at 4,560 grams or a whopping 10 pounds and was 66 centimetres or just shy of 26 inches. Mom is Kisha Kinrade and father is James Spain. He has an older sister Scarlett.

The first baby in BC was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at just nine seconds after midnight.

Related: B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Community invited to Christmas dinner

The annual Community Christmas Dinner is happening at Gospel Chapel.

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Detroit Lions fire coach after missing playoffs

The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Most Read