New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of home owners in some provinces in 2020. Houses and townhouses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of home owners in some provinces in 2020. Houses and townhouses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Investors made up 20 to 30% of homeowners in some provinces: Statistics Canada

Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba

New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of homeowners in some provinces in 2020.

The data agency says investors made up 31.5 per cent of Nova Scotia’s homeowners that year and 29 per cent of New Brunswick’s property holders.

Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba and 20.2 per cent in Ontario.

When grouped together, the data agency’s calculations show under one in five homes in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia was considered an investment property in 2020.

Houses used as an investment were mainly owned by individuals living in the same province as the property.

However, condo apartments were used as an investment more often than houses, with Ontario alone seeing the highest rate of condo apartments used as investments at 41.9 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
Next story
B.C. NDP expects to table more than 2 dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting

Just Posted

(L-R) Tailout’s head brewer Mary Lusty, Humble Bean owners Mike McLellan and Kimberly Mamos, and Hedin Nelson-Chorney, a founder and the general manager of Tailout Brewing have joined forces to create an espresso stout. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar’s Humble Bean Coffee and Tailout Brewery create one popular stout

Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.
Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Glen Kalesniko (left) and Mark Allen stand locked outside their respective downtown Trail businesses because the building that houses Pride Gym and Performance Fitness has been closed more than two months due to fire code violations. Photo: Jim Bailey
Weights idle, ring empty; Trail gym owners locked out of their businesses

The Castlegar and District Community Complex’s arena will be getting a new floor this year. File photo
Repairs to ice floor will close Castlegar arena for six months