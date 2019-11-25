Prabhleen Matharu (Photo: Facebook)

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

An international student from India was reportedly murdered in Surrey last week.

According to Indian newspaper The Tribune, 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu’s family “received intimation of her death from the Canada police on Sunday morning.”

The publication reports that she had come to Canada for studies in 2016 and was supposed to return home to Jalandhar in January next year.

Darpan Magazine reported that Matharu studied business management at Langara College.

READ ALSO: One of two people dead at Whalley house believed to be a homicide victim, IHIT says

While police will not confirm the names of either of the deceased, they have confirmed that a 21-year-old woman from India and an 18-year-old man from the Lower Mainland were found dead on Friday (Nov. 22) inside a Whalley home.

Only one of them is believed to have been murdered, and police are not looking for suspects.

“Due to privacy laws, we are not commenting on the names of the deceased as there is no investigative need to do so,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team stated in a tweet Monday morning. “No further information will be released at this time. We acknowledge the tragic nature of this case and our condolences go out to the affected families.”

IHIT has conduct of the case, and was investigating at the house near 140th Street and 102A Avenue last Friday.

“We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy,” said Constable Harrison Mohr, of IHIT, last week. “We are not looking for any outstanding suspects, and can confirm that both persons knew each other.”

There have been 17 homicides in Surrey so far this year.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada
Next story
Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Just Posted

Demonstrators urge quick action on winter shelter

‘It’s so cold out there at night, people are freezing in a motorhome’

Midway man finds new freedom with a dutiful companion

Brett Merchant met his new service dog, Carrie, at a training facility in Ontario in September

Boundary Métis Community Association celebrates Louis Riel in Grand Forks

The association’s next big event will be a Family Day fishing derby at Wilgress Lake in February

Curlers throw in Grand Forks bonspiel

Nearly 100 curlers took over the curling club last weekend for the tournament

Weekend losses for Border Bruins stretch losing streak to six games

The Bruins have been outscored 38-14 over their last six games

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Most Read