Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.

Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing

When should you get a COVID-19 test?

With more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. on Monday, Interior Health is updating its guide to getting tested for the virus.

A COVID-19 test is not recommended if:

  • You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
  • You are fully vaccinated (two doses), experiencing mild symptoms and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for seven days. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

A COVID-19 test is recommended if:

  • You are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; loss of sense of smell or taste; or difficulty breathing.
  • You have experienced one or more of the following symptoms for longer than 24 hours with no improvement: sore throat; loss of appetite; headache or body aches; extreme fatigue; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

If you feel unwell and are unsure about your symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 811.

Still not sure? Use the B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to determine if you need to be tested.

More details and a full list of eligible symptoms and criteria is found here: When to get a COVID-19 test.

Rapid COVID-19 tests at IH Community Collection Centres – week of Dec. 27

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at Interior Health Community Collection Centres (testing centres), beginning the week of Dec. 27. Where available, rapid tests may be provided to individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and according to risk factors.

No appointment is required to pick up a rapid test. Access may be temporarily limited depending on the supply available.

If a rapid COVID-19 test indicates a positive result, you must continue to self-isolate and follow the guidance included in the test package, including how to self-report a positive result. For more information, visit: Understanding Test Results.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate stays high, Fraser Health highest

READ MORE: Canada records more than 2M COVID-19 cases; health-care workers brace for spike

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19

Previous story
Arctic outflow leads to new record for peak electricity demand: BC Hydro
Next story
Statistics show the ‘she-cession’ is over, but experts say not so fast

Just Posted

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death