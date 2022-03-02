Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Appointments for doses will instead be made at pharmacies, local health centres

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health says it plans to transition away from COVID-19 immunization clinics to appointments at pharmacies and health centres.

The health authority said in a statement Wednesday that the change is being made now that 91 per cent of British Columbians ages five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. Eighty-six per cent, it said, have had two doses while 51 per cent have had the booster.

Clinics in rural areas will still have access to regular and pop-up clinics.

“During this transition, it’s still important for people to continue to get these vaccines when they are eligible,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer.

“This means getting younger age groups their primary series of the vaccine or the booster doses for people age 12 and older to strengthen and maintain their immunity. These steps will reduce the spread of the virus in our communities and disruptions to our lives as a consequence. Most importantly, these vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and hospitalization.”

Interior Health said more than 90 pharmacies across the region have appointments available for the vaccines.

Children ages five to 11 can be registered for a dose at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-833-838-2323. Anyone 12 and older can drop in at a clinic for their first and second doses.

