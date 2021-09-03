Interior Health announced it will partner with school districts in the region to host vaccination clinics for students, teachers and staff. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

Interior Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools throughout region

The clinics will be for returning students, staff and teachers

Students, teachers and school staff who haven’t had a chance to receive their COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to get it right at their school.

Interior Health (IH) announced Friday, Sept. 3, it will partner with school districts in the region to host immunization clinics.

“Keeping schools open and safe is vital for the social and emotional well-being of students,” provincial education minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

“We must all come together to keep students and school staff safe and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated. If you have yet to get your first or second dose of the vaccine, your time is now.”

Students, teachers and staff can just walk up to a clinic, register and receive their first or second dose. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first.

The clinics will open this month as school starts up.

If you wish to receive your vaccine before then, there are a number of ongoing clinics all throughout the region. More information on this can be found on the IH website.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray discloses COVID-19 vaccine status

