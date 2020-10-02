Interior Health sets up COVID-19 testing site in Castlegar

The drive-up site is near the Castlegar & District Community Health Centre.

Interior Health (IH) has set up a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Castlegar.

The site is on 10th Street, near the Castlegar & District Community Health Centre.

“The location was added to support additional access to testing in the Kootenay Boundary, based on increased demands we were seeing at our testing sites in Nelson and Trail,” said IH spokesperson Karl Hardt.

The testing site is accessible by appointment only, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IH says anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should call the 250-608-5048 to book an appointment, if required.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to get tested.

COVID-19 rates remain low in the Kootenay Boundary region, with just 28 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and just one new case in the last two weeks.

But four cases have been confirmed in recent weeks at local schools — one at Stanley Humphries Secondary School, one at Rossland Summit School and two at the School District 20 Board office.



