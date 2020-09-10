Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

As the province recorded a record-high 139 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 10, none came from the Interior Health region.

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Fourteen cases remain active — a decrease of two from Wednesday to Thursday — and hospitalizations remain at zero across the region.

The Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak remains at seven cases — all of which have now recovered.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

READ MORE: Employee at Kelowna GoodLife gym tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

B.C.’s record 139 new cases on Thursday bring the province to 1,412 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 3,109 in isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,830 cases in B.C. Deaths remain at 213. There are 42 people in hospital, with 14 in ICU.

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

READ MORE: Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Coronavirus

