Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Health officials are reporting 217 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Interior Health (IH) over the weekend.

The two deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver. This brings the region’s total death toll to 40 since the pandemic began.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, a total of 4,704 cases have been identified in the region since testing began, 880 of which remain active. Thirty-six people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

“We continue to see COVID-19 in communities all across Interior Health and everyone needs to remain vigilant in following precautions to minimize the spread of this virus,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH.

IH provided the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 16 residents and six staff.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 15 cases: 10 residents and five staff
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 42 cases: 32 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

