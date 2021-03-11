(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

An additional 26 cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the Interior Health region Thursday, March 11.

Today’s new cases bring the total in the region up to 7,738 since the pandemic began, of which 368 are active.

Thursday’s case count was down from Wednesday’s 42 additional cases.

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

Throughout the region, 7,262 people have recovered from the virus, for a recovery rate of 93.8 per cent.

Across the province, a total of 366,791 vaccines have been administered.

Two outbreaks were declared over Thursday. The outbreak at Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops ended wit h13 cases: five residents and eight staff. The Westsyde Care Residence, also in Kamloops, ended with 30 cases (17 residents and 13 staff) and two deaths.

READ MORE: Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

Interior Health provided the following update on active outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Coronavirus

