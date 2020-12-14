People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 250 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,851.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the health authority stated 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care.

No new deaths were noted in the region, leaving the death toll at six.

Interior Health confirmed 12 new cases at McKinney long-term care in Oliver. Thirty-eight residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 53 cases associated with the outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton has four cases and Mountain View Village long-term care home in Kelowna remains at seven cases.

The health authority also confirmed transmission of the virus at Big White Ski Resort caused by private gatherings in homes and accommodation on the mountain.

As accommodations at Big White are often shared, IH states it is doing some asymptomatic testing to identify cases as early as possible — marking a shift from the usual protocol of only testing people with symptoms.

Across the province, health officials noted 2,146 new cases and 49 more deaths since Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control diagnosed 698 cases from Friday to Saturday, 689 from Saturday to Sunday and 759 from Sunday to Monday. Both the cases and deaths continued to be concentrated in the Fraser Health, which saw 1,474 of the new cases up to Dec. 14.

With files from Tom Fletcher

