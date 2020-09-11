A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Interior Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 11, bringing the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 465.

This comes after the health authority reported no new cases on Thursday.

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver (declared Aug. 12) remains at seven cases — all among staff members. All seven cases have recovered.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Interior Health issued an exposure alert on Friday for a private party held at a downtown Kelowna hotel on Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

READ MORE: B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

The province recorded 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just shy of the record-setting 139 on Thursday.

B.C. continues to near the 7,000-mark with its COVID-19 case count, now sitting at 6,962 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of active cases in the province is now 1,461 and 3,198 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. More than 5,200 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Hospitalization remains low, with 49 people in acute care with COVID-19, 10 of them in intensive care.

Coronavirus

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

