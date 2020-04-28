B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

As B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the Interior Health region has also recorded its second death due to the novel coronavirus.

B.C. recorded 55 new cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday (April 28), as well as two more fatalities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an afternoon news conference.

Henry was unable to provide any further details, but Interior Health confirmed the death was a man in his 70s who died on April 27 following an admission to hospital in early April.

Interior Health has recorded 168 confirmed cases since the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, touched down in B.C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist
Next story
LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Just Posted

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

SD 51 grows community hearts outside of class

Community members are invited to place their own stones on the schools’ basketball courts

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Most Read