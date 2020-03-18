(File photo)

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Interior Health has postponed most of its non-urgent scheduled surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Interior Health said a booking clerk will be contacting patients if their upcoming surgeries are cancelled.

Interior Health said certain types of surgeries related to cancer or cesarean sections are still going ahead for patients.

“Interior Health recognizes the significant impact of postponing surgeries,” said Interior Health.

“However, this is a necessary step to ensure we have enough hospital capacity for those affected by COVID-19, should we see a rapid increase in demand like other countries have experienced.”

Interior Health said it will be contacting patients over the coming weeks to have their surgeries rescheduled.

For more information on the postponed surgeries, you can visit Interior Health’s website.

