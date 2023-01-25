Interior Health issues alert after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert after multiple overdoses over the last 24 hours were reported in Cranbrook.

The alert was issued Wednesday (Jan. 25) and is in effect for the next week until Feb. 1.

Drug samples are being checked through FTIR at ANKORS, with live updates are being posted to their social media feeds.

Two weeks ago, a toxic drug alert was issued in Cranbrook after multiple samples of a drug sold as down or dope contained high concentrations of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and bromazolam.

An overdose prevention service is available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and can be accessed by calling 250-417-7056.

Drug checking services (fentanyl test strips) are also available at a number of other Cranbrook locations, including the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Ktunaxa Social Sector, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre, East Kootenay Addictions Services Society.