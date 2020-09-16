A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Castlegar’s High School.. Photo: John Boivin

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Interior Health (IH) is urging anyone who attended a large gathering near the Bombi Summit between Castlegar and Salmo last weekend to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The gathering was a party/camp out event on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, and most of the attendees were youth.

Many of the youth attending the event were from Stanley Humphries Secondary School (SHSS), where a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Castlegar secondary school

“Interior Health has been alerted to a group of approximately 150 participants who attended the group camping event,” said IH in a statement Wednesday morning.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic when we learn that people have participated in large gatherings, IH urges participants to self-monitor for COVID symptoms and get testing should they develop.

“We know COVID-19 is circulating throughout the Interior Health region. While there was no confirmed case known to be in attendance at the camping event, the possibility of COVID-19 exposure is increased significantly when large groups gather.”

School District 20 sent a letter to parents Sept. 13 notifying them of the positive COVID-19 case at SHSS.

The letter states that the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

IH is also reminding people to keep their bubbles small and urging them to not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people.

IH is recommending testing for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
