Premier John Horgan met with Interfor employees and staff in a visit to the Castlegar plant earlier this month. Photo: John Boivin

Interfor to reduce Castlegar, Grand Forks mill hours next month to cut production

Company says low lumber prices and high log costs forcing its hand

Workers at the Interfor sawmills in Castlegar and Grand Forks are getting some unexpected time off next month.

The company said Tuesday it was planning to temporarily reduce production across its operations in the southern interior of B.C. “due to a combination of weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs”.

“We’re taking a little bit of down time in each of our three mills in June. It doesn’t mean it’s down for the month of June,” said Martin Juravsky, a senior vice-president and CFO for Interfor.

The curtailment will see the mills shut down for several days in June, though Juravsky wouldn’t say what days the company will close. He also couldn’t say how many jobs would be affected.

Juravsky said the curtailment is expected to reduce production in the region by approximately 20 million board feet in June.

“It’s a very difficult environment in the B.C. Interior right now for all lumber companies,” he said. “This is a short-term issue that’s in the market right now.”

Interfor has three sawmills in the B.C. Interior, in Adams Lake, Grand Forks, and Castlegar. The company has a total annual capacity of approximately 750 million board feet.

Previous story
Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

Just Posted

One year later: $5.2M used to help small businesses, families recovering from floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Cycling for cancer awareness

‘There’s nothing that makes me feel this is too difficult to do’

New dance troupe dazzles audience

Novali’s Nightcap brings sequins and dance to Grand Forks masonic lodge

Whispers of Hope AGM hears concerns about transparency

One member from Citizens for a Better Grand Forks elected to charity’s board

Grand Forks woman assaulted in home invasion

The incident took place Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Most Read