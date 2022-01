IHIT says the scene is secure and the investigation is in the early stages

Four people have been found dead in a Richmond home on Wednesday (Jan. 26) morning, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The four people are believed to be the victims of a shooting, homicide detectives said. They were found in a home in the 4500 block of Garden City Road.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—The Canadian Press

Crime