Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

An inmate who was convicted of manslaughter has escaped from Mission Institution.

Staff members discovered Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during the 7 p.m. count in the minimum security unit on Sept. 1.

Corrections immediately contacted the RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sheets, who also goes by the name John Hala, is 48 years old, 5’6” tall and weighs 141 lbs. He has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is serving a sentence of 14 years and six months for manslaughter, arson, escape, and other offences.

READ MORE: Murderer escaped from Mission

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sheets is asked to contact police.

Corrections said it is investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with police to find Sheets as fast as possible.