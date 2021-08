A mechanical issue appears to be to blame for causing a gravel truck to cross the centre line.

RCMP say there were only minor injuries in a collision on Highway 3 west of Rock Creek on Tuesday afternoon involving a gravel truck.

The gravel truck, driven by a 62-year-old Castlegar man, was eastbound when it crossed the centre line and struck a westbound pick-up truck driven by a 74-year-old man from Kaleden.

Police say a mechanical issue with the gravel truck appears to have been the cause.

No charges have been laid.