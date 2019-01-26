Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

A snowmobiler has been rescued after colliding with a rock and being thrown from his machine in the Kootenay backcountry.

On Friday, Sparwood Search and Rescue was called out for a SPOT activation near Barnes Peak in the Corbin area, southeast of Sparwood.

According to a post on SAR’s Facebook page, SAR members travelled to the area via helicopter and located the man with his party, stabilizing him then flying him to a waiting ambulance.

SAR said the group was well prepared to be in the outdoors.

“By the time we arrived on scene they had built a fire and were keeping the injured man warm, and well looked after,” read the post.

“They also carried satellite communication equipment that allowed them to quickly call for rescue.”

SAR said anyone travelling in the backcountry should carry essential supplies including survival gear and communication equipment.

For more information on safe backcountry travel, visit Adventuresmart.ca.

