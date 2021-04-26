Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

The death of an infant in January has been determined to be caused by COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (April 26).

Henry said a coroner’s investigation had just wrapped up and that was how the cause of death being determined. The infant was from Interior Health region, but was being treated at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver at the time of their death.

Henry said no further information would be released to protect the family’s privacy. The infant who died in January is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in B.C.

This is the second death of a young child attributed to COVID-19. Last week, Henry said a child under the age of two had also died of COVID-19 recently.

