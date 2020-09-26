Kevin Redsky, left, has been walking from Winnipeg to Vancouver for 73 days, asking police to join him in his journey for indigenous mental health. His wife, Harmony, and Indigenous police escort, RCMP Cpl. Anthony Cameron, right, were with him neared Grand Forks Friday, Sept. 25. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Indigenous man walks to Grand Forks in cross-country journey for youth mental health

Kevin Redsky has been walking from Winnipeg, Man. for more than 70 days.

A retired Ojibwae police officer walked from Christina Lake to Grand Forks Friday, Sept. 25, raising awareness and donations for young indigenous Canadians struggling with mental health.

Kevin Redsky started his Hope in the Darkness walk two years ago when he and his wife, Harmony, set off from the coast of Newfoundland to strengthen ties between indigenous youth police serving in their communities.

The couple were on their way to a Grand Forks hotel when this reporter caught up with them and their indigenous police escort, RCMP Cpl. Anthony Cameron, near the Kettle River Bridge Friday afternoon.

“Youth needed a platform and a message of hope and empowerment, so what I did was challenge police officers across the country to step up for our youth–to show them that we genuinely care about their mental well-being,” explained Redsky.

READ MORE: First Nations people in BC four times more likely to die of an overdose

READ MORE: Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

“Developing those relationships is so vital right now with the media right now, with Black Lives Matter in the United States and our own issues in Canada with indigenous communities and their interactions with the police.”

It was rainy and generally miserable as he got in to Christina Lake, and Redseky said locals had been honking their support as he walked along Highway 3.

The Redsky’s have been on the road since they started the second leg of Kevin’s cross-country trek 73 days ago.

The couple hopes to reach Vancouver, where they will be joined by community leaders and indigenous elders, in roughly two weeks.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksIndigenousIndigenous child welfareIndigenous reconcilliationRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abundance of one salmon species affects all others, B.C. study suggests

Just Posted

Indigenous man walks to Grand Forks in cross-country journey for youth mental health

Kevin Redsky has been walking from Winnipeg, Man. for more than 70 days.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Grand Forks had second-highest smog levels in B.C. last year

Researchers at Selkirk College point to a cold winter and and smoky summer

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

The director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary was chosen over Oliver councillor Grice.

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read