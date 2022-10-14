(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Previous story
Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

Just Posted

BP File
Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

FILE – Old Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Gazette file photo)
MOU signed with province to replace Hard View Lodge shelter in Grand Forks

Grand Forks City Hall. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Nearly 350 ballots cast during advanced voting in the Grand Forks 2022 election

Midway mayoral candidates in the 2022 municipal election.
Midway Election 2022: Mayoral candidates call for support