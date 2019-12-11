IN PHOTOS: Santa, sleighs, grinch parade through Grand Forks

The Grand Forks Santa Parade took over the downtown last Friday as Grinches, elves, gingerbread people and other wintery scenes danced and rolled down the streets.
One parade-goer tests the feasibility of the city’s Christmas decorations as a jungle gym. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
After the parade, dozens gathered around fire barrels in Gyro Park to watch the park’s decorations light up. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Float drivers took care Friday to allow children plenty of time to collect candy tossed by paraders. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Under the care of the Grand Forks fire department, the Grinch rides his way through town. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Pharmasave’s gingerbread people dance along 72nd Avenue during the Grand Forks Santa Parade. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
With Rudolph and company resting up for Dec. 25, Santa rides in his ATV. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Headlights replace Rudolph’s red nose to guide ABH Car Sales’ float through town. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Carollers serenade parade watchers in front of the Gem Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)