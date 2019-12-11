Santa isn’t the only one who gets to have a pom-pom on his hat. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

IN PHOTOS: Santa, sleighs, grinch parade through Grand Forks

The parade led to Gyro Park, where the city’s light display was revealed

The Grand Forks Santa Parade took over the downtown last Friday as Grinches, elves, gingerbread people and other wintery scenes danced and rolled down the streets.

 

One parade-goer tests the feasibility of the city’s Christmas decorations as a jungle gym. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

After the parade, dozens gathered around fire barrels in Gyro Park to watch the park’s decorations light up. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from the City of Grand Forks float. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Float drivers took care Friday to allow children plenty of time to collect candy tossed by paraders. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Under the care of the Grand Forks fire department, the Grinch rides his way through town. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

One ATVer bears a rather on-the-nose hood ornament. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Pharmasave’s gingerbread people dance along 72nd Avenue during the Grand Forks Santa Parade. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

With Rudolph and company resting up for Dec. 25, Santa rides in his ATV. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Headlights replace Rudolph’s red nose to guide ABH Car Sales’ float through town. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Carollers serenade parade watchers in front of the Gem Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Elves from the River Valley Community Church play jingle bells from their float. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe
Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

