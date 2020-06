A full video of the parade and ceremony is also available

Damara Wyman hands her congratulatory sign to her family after crossing the stage in front of Grand Forks Secondary School. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Unable to gather in the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the staff and the graduating class of Grand Forks Secondary School got creative and celebrated the grads’ accomplishments with a meandering parade through the city, followed by a physically distanced convocation ceremony in which graduates turned up, one-by-one, outside their school to accept their diplomas.

Watch the grad parade below, or click here to see the ceremony.

Graduation 2020



Graduate Johnny Bouthot’s supporters drive alongside as he walks the red carpet to accept his diploma. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Diploma and congratulatory sign in-hand, David Roy piles back into the car. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

With tropical travel out of the question for the moment, some GFSS grads decided to bring the beach to Grand Forks with their float. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Giant trailers were repurposed and decorated to celebrate the graduating class of 2020. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Ethan Latkin enjoys the music and the view from his ride on the way to the GFSS graduation ceremony. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)