IN PHOTOS: Family Day weekend in Grand Forks

A young recruit moves on to the dummy drag, after knocking over a bottle with the junior fire hose. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
The Border Bruins welcomed some new players to their squad during the Family Day festivities. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Mick Borsey of the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue coaches a participant through an obstacle course on Saturday, as part of the Family Day weekend events in Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Tossing beanbags makes for a good way to pass the time while waiting in the hot dog line. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)