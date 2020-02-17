Brogan Beliveau waves no-goal on the play during a road hockey game downtown. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

IN PHOTOS: Family Day weekend in Grand Forks

Fire drills, relays, road hockey and hot dogs!

Family Day long weekend in Grand Forks proved to be an eventful affair, with free events for kids and adults alike popping up on the ice at Wilgress Lake, in the street on Market Avenue and at the rec complex, in the pool and in the arena.

Family activities

A young recruit moves on to the dummy drag, after knocking over a bottle with the junior fire hose. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Border Bruins welcomed some new players to their squad during the Family Day festivities. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Mick Borsey of the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue coaches a participant through an obstacle course on Saturday, as part of the Family Day weekend events in Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Tossing beanbags makes for a good way to pass the time while waiting in the hot dog line. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

With the Border Bruins season winding down, top scorer Elvis Slack passes off to a future prospect. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

