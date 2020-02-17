Joe Tatangelo challenges museum visitors to guess what his contraptions were used for. Were they planes for construction, levels, or something to be used for cooking?
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
IN PHOTOS: Boundary Museum opens its doors to families
Sing, drum, learn and fall back in time!
Family activities
Mary Harasemow’s weaving demonstration captured the attention of adults and children alike, during the Boundary Museum’s free Family Day events on Feb. 14.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Kids were welcomed to the Boundary Museum with face paint on Feb. 14.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
A young drummer pays close attention to a song description from Kerri-Anne Havig.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)