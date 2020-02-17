IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Wilgress Lake was pock-marked with auger holes over the Family Day long weekend, when fishers camped out to snag top prize in the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby, hosted by the Boundary Métis Association.
Kids and adults alike took part in races, a tea boiling competition and snow and ice sculpture making.
Results
Adult Fishing Derby
1st Place – Kevin Robillard – One pound, 14 ounces
2nd Place – Dave Anderson – One pound, 13 ounces
3rd Place – Jack Anderson – One pound, seven ounces
Youth Fishing Derby
1st Place – Zak Wolfram – One pound, three ounces
2nd Place – Josh Hoolikoff – 11 ounces
3rd Place – Dillon Feron – seven ounces
Aileen Reyes reacts after seeing her bobber bounce in the water. It turned out to just be her own movements causing the stir.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Dana and Don Chickite watch their water near a boil in the tea boiling competition.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Bodhi Webster puts the finishing touches on his grizzly bear ice carving.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Hearing the horn to end the day, fishermen packed their supplies and families up and trekked back to the awards tent.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Dillon Feron earned 3rd place in the youth fishing derby, with a catch weighing seven ounces.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Zak Wolfram accepts 1st place in the youth fishing derby, after catching a one pound, three ounce fish.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Deneen Campioni and River Arnott blow on their fire to make the flames grow.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Jessica Gobey, Archer Courtney and Nova Gobey hustle to make a fire during the tea boiling competition at the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby on Feb. 16.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Kevin Robillard, left, is awarded top prize by organizer Doug Arnott for catching a fish weighing one pound, 14 ounces.
(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)