Dave Anderson’s one pound, 13 ounce catch earned him second place in the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Fishermen dotted Wilgress Lake for the Boundary Métis Association’s annual event

Wilgress Lake was pock-marked with auger holes over the Family Day long weekend, when fishers camped out to snag top prize in the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby, hosted by the Boundary Métis Association.

Kids and adults alike took part in races, a tea boiling competition and snow and ice sculpture making.

Results

Adult Fishing Derby

1st Place – Kevin Robillard – One pound, 14 ounces

2nd Place – Dave Anderson – One pound, 13 ounces

3rd Place – Jack Anderson – One pound, seven ounces

Youth Fishing Derby

1st Place – Zak Wolfram – One pound, three ounces

2nd Place – Josh Hoolikoff – 11 ounces

3rd Place – Dillon Feron – seven ounces

fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aileen Reyes reacts after seeing her bobber bounce in the water. It turned out to just be her own movements causing the stir. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Dana and Don Chickite watch their water near a boil in the tea boiling competition. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Bodhi Webster puts the finishing touches on his grizzly bear ice carving. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hearing the horn to end the day, fishermen packed their supplies and families up and trekked back to the awards tent. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Dillon Feron earned 3rd place in the youth fishing derby, with a catch weighing seven ounces. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Zak Wolfram accepts 1st place in the youth fishing derby, after catching a one pound, three ounce fish. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Deneen Campioni and River Arnott blow on their fire to make the flames grow. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Jessica Gobey, Archer Courtney and Nova Gobey hustle to make a fire during the tea boiling competition at the 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby on Feb. 16. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Kevin Robillard, left, is awarded top prize by organizer Doug Arnott for catching a fish weighing one pound, 14 ounces. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
Grand Forks marches against gender violence
Next story
B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

Fishermen dotted Wilgress Lake for the Boundary Métis Association’s annual event

Grand Forks marches against gender violence

The Grand Forks march was part of 1 Billion Rising, a global movement against gender violence

IN PHOTOS: Boundary Museum opens its doors to families

Sing, drum, learn and fall back in time!

IN PHOTOS: Family Day weekend in Grand Forks

Fire drills, relays, road hockey and hot dogs!

Two adults and a child escape early morning fire in Cascade

Three pets did not make it out of the structure

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citizenship, he was evacuated by the U.S.

Most Read