Frank Russ shows the bushes where the wolf, which attacked his father on May 29, appeared to be residing. The Conservation Officer Services is posted outside the Port Edward residence where the attack occurred. Patrols to find the wolf are continuing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

‘I’m afraid’: Witnesses of wolf attack on senior near Prince Rupert worried about safety

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

Conservation officers are continuing search efforts in Port Edward, to capture the wolf tied to the attack on a senior citizen late on Friday night (May 29).

“Multiple wolf sightings have since been reported, but CO’s believe only one wolf is behind the attack,” a media update, on May 31, from Conservation Office Service said.

Witnesses of the brazen wolf attack said they are frightened to go outside after the young animal was unrelenting in its assault and was not scared off.

Stanley Russ was attacked on May 29 while walking up the front steps of his neighbour’s house, to return next door to his home, after an evening visit.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

According to Wanda Jackson, who has been staying at the house where the attack occurred, the wolf came out of the shrubbery next to the front pathway, adjacent to the residential street. She said it was very dark and the wolf attacked without any known motive as her friend walked past the bushes to his house.

Jackson said she heard screaming from outside and went to help. Russ was laying on the ground and had been dragged down the cement steps to the front steps to the lawn, she said.

Russ’s son, Frank Russ, was trying to ward off the wolf which kept circling and trying to attack while daughter-in-law Sylvia Russ and Jackson’s daughter, Miranda Moore, were attempting first aid.

“It was so scary. The wolf wouldn’t leave. It just kept coming in to attack,” Jackson said. “I am so traumatized. My heart keeps racing. Every-time I think of it I’m distraught. It looked like a shark attack from TV.”

Even with trying to throw sticks and rocks at the wolf, the animal was relentless, Frank Russ said. The wolf finally ran away after a neighbour turned on their vehicle alarm. There was no food or garbage left around to attract it, however there are lots of feral cats in the area, Russ said.

“There have been lots of wolf sighting previously, but never this close to the house,” Russ said.

Both Russ and Jackson said it looked like the wolf had been using under the bushes as a den, possibly for some time. They walk past the bushes every day to get to their vehicle and there have been no obvious signs of a wolf living under the bushes, until this incident. They want to cut the bushes down, however said they have been advised not to disturb the scene while the search is ongoing.

Moore, who also lives in the house where the attack occurred, said it frightening to go outside in the family community where neighbours like to sit outside in the their yards.

“I’m afraid because in the back there are bushes. We can’t be outside by ourselves. It’s just not safe anymore, especially for the children,” Moore said.

READ MORE: City to request conservation officer

Mother and daughter, Jackson and Moore are also concerned for the many elders living in Port Edward because not everyone has internet or social media to access the wolf warnings.

“Someone should be driving around issuing warnings. We are a small community where kids, pets, and Elders live. We need to be safe,” said Jackson.

Russ said the whole incident is just shocking. It is very hard on the family and on his father. Due to COVID-19 no-one was allowed into the hospital with the senior citizen, who has had to endure the emergency room, hospital stay and surgery by himself.

“There is too much damage to the leg,” Russ said of his fathers condition, on Saturday afternoon following the surgery, in Prince Rupert. “We will not be able to see him and he is being transported to Vancouver where more surgery is required.”

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community
Next story
B.C.’s Central Kootenay region declares state of emergency, issues evacuation orders

Just Posted

RDKB issues evacuation alert for 1,100 Boundary properties

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

Communities in the district include Trail, Grand Forks, Rossland and Fruitvale

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

Two more Johnson Flats properties given evacuation alerts

Forecast graphs for Boundary rivers show another spike for week of June 1

VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community

Bird suspected injured in fight, whisked off to Coquitlam rehab

B.C.’s Central Kootenay region declares state of emergency, issues evacuation orders

The evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

‘I’m afraid’: Witnesses of wolf attack on senior near Prince Rupert worried about safety

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Join Kootenay family in virtual walk for Ronald McDonald House

“We always described it as our oasis in the middle of the desert,” Brigitte Ady shares.

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Most Read