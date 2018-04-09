Ice mourn two affiliated players killed in Humboldt accident

Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz were late round draft selections by the Kootenay Ice.

The bus accident in Saskatchewan that claimed 15 lives has rippled across the country as family, friends, and communities mourn the horrific loss of life that included players, coaches and media members.

The tragedy, which involved the team bus for the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, took the lives of Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz, two young players who had been drafted by the Kootenay Ice.

“Evan and Logan are in the hearts and minds of the Kootenay ICE players, coaches, front office and our entire community. Friday’s crash has a fatality count of 15, with 14 more being treated for injuries in hospital,” reads a team statement on the Kootenay Ice website. “The Kootenay ICE organization sends our deepest condolences to the Thomas and Schatz families, as well as the Humboldt Broncos organization.

“Our hockey family lost 15 members that we will remember forever.”

Thomas was a 10th round draft pick of the Ice in 2014, while Schatz, the Humboldt team captain, was a ninth round selection in 2012.

Thomas, a forward, played midget hockey in Moose Jaw before moving up to Jr. A with the Broncos full-time this year. Schatz, also a forward, played midget out of Duck Lake before moving up to the Broncos for the last four years, taking on the role of captain two years ago as a 19-year-old.

The tragedy also took the life of Jaxon Joseph, the son of former NHL defenceman Chris Joseph, who had played half a season in the KIJHL for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in 2015/16.

The accident occurred on Friday, April 6 when a semi truck collided with the team bus on a rural highway while the team was en route to a playoff game in Nipawin.

Among those confirmed deceased include Adam Herold, Connor Lukan, Evan Thomas, Jacob Leicht, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Boulet, Logan Hunter, Logan Schatz, Stephen Wack and Parker Tobin.

Team personnel include head coach Darcy Haugen, broadcaster Tyler Bieber, Brody Hinz, Glen Doerksen and Mark Cross.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $5 million dollars that will go towards supporting the players and Broncos organization.

Previous story
Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China
Next story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart.

Neufeld re-seeking Conservative candidacy for 2019

Marshall Neufeld lost to the NDP’s Richard Cannings for South Okanagan—West Kootenay in 2015

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Anti-pipeline protesters, including Elizabeth May, should face criminal contempt charges: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Ice mourn two affiliated players killed in Humboldt accident

Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz were late round draft selections by the Kootenay Ice.

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Most Read