Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could now have their driver’s licences taken away.

The province announced Tuesday it’s introducing legislation to allow the auto insurer to instantly cancel the driver’s licence of anyone more than $3,000 behind in support payments.

Currently, the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program, which governs support payments, can only ask ICBC to refuse to issue or renew a licence. B.C. drivers must renew their licences every five years.

