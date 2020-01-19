DriveBC reports that Hwy 3 will be closed on Sunday afternoon for avalanche control between Christina Lake and the Paulson Summit. (DriveBC)

Hwy 3 to close for avalanche control on Jan. 19

The road is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Kootenay Boundary drivers travelling between Grand Forks and Castlegar or Rossland are being warned to prepare for delays of up to two hours on Sunday, as crews conduct avalanche control at the Paulson Bridge, 15 kilometres east of Christina Lake.

DriveBC reports that the highway will be closed between noon and 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 during the work.

No local detours are available, but travellers should be able to avoid the road block by travelling south through Washington State between the Laurier and Frontier border crossings.

