Big White Ski Resort is located 56 km southeast of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Hundreds at Big White are still without water

On Monday a water main rupture at Big White Resort left hundreds without access to showers, dishwashers and tap water

Hundreds of people staying at Big White Ski Resort are still without running water as of 12 p.m. today.

According to officials with the resort, a water main broke yesterday morning (Dec. 9) affecting at least 50 per cent of people staying at the resort’s upper village. Shower, dishwashers and tap water are all impacted.

After fixing the rupture on Tuesday morning, officials discovered another leak delaying water services from resuming.

“While charging the line and experiencing 64 per cent pressure, another leak was discovered on the downhill side of the original break,” said Michael J Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort in a Facebook post at 11:47 a.m.

“We are currently investigating and do not have an ETA for resumed service. Thank you for your patience in this matter.”

In a statement made yesterday, Big White Ski Resort said it was working as quickly as possible to fix the issue.

“We have found the rupture, are conducting a repair, and will immediately start re-charging the system,” said the statement.

“Water conservation is critical at this time in order to get the entire system recharged.”

To help address the problem, the resort is connecting its Powder Chair water treatment plant onto the village system to speed up the process.

At the time of the statement, Ballingall said he expected everyone to have water services again at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

