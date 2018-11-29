Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge

Both payouts include an interim payment of $50,000 already approved in August

A Saskatchewan judge has approved a committee’s recommendation on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Justice Neil Gabrielson agreed that families who lost a loved one in the April 6 crash should received a $525,000 payout.

He also accepted a recommendation of $475,000 for each of the 13 surviving players.

Both payouts include an interim payment of $50,000 already approved in August.

The junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided in rural Saskatchewan while the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

The committee was made up of five people and based its recommendations on discussions with families over the last few months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

Most Read