North District Major Crime investigating after Quesnel RCMP discovered human remains in rural area 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Hwy on May 6.

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Foul play is suspected after human remains were discovered this week in a rural area west of Quesnel, according to police.

The Quesnel RCMP, major crime unit and BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains were discovered approximately 40 kilometres west of the city, near the Nazko highway, on Wednesday (May 6).

Police have been investigating the missing persons case of 33 year-old Louis Korkowski who was last seen Monday (May 4) on the west side of Quesnel. On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release asking the public to assist them in locating Korkowski and what they referred to as “two vehicles of interest.”

“We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity,” RCMP spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, said.

“We recognize there are many questions and wishes for us to confirm whether or not these are the remains of the man, recently reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP. Our priority at this time is to confirm identity and then to speak with the man’s family.”

Quesnel police, along with a member of the Police Dog Section from Prince George, discovered the human remains at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 6, while officers were following up on information related to Korkowski.

“Extensive resources are being devoted to this investigation to ensure public safety,” stated Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Investigators are seeking any information leading up to this man’s death and are asking witnesses to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP asking for help finding missing man and two vehicles of interest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks
Next story
Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Just Posted

Most West Kootenay provincial parks expected to re-open May 14

Here’s a roundup of the parks that are opening, as well as the ones that aren’t

Boundary rivers projected to rise after Wednesday rain, weekend warming

The West Kettle, Kettle and Granby are all at their highest points yet for 2020

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Grand Forks choir still singing together online in isolation

‘[It’s] just giving everyone an opportunity to use their voice as medicine’

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Most Read