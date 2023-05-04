The Cant Creek fire is burning south of Krestova. Map: BC Wildfire Service

Human-caused wildfire burning near Krestova

UPDATE: Fire now listed as ‘being held’

A human-caused wildfire is burning southwest of the community of Krestova.

The Cant Creek fire was first discovered Wednesday evening, May 3.

The fire is estimated to be 3.5 hectares in size and is now classified by the BC Wildfire Service as being held.

The Southeast Fire Centre says the fire is a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.

An initial attack crew of four firefighters began fighting the fire Wednesday night and a unit crew of 22 firefighters have been working on it today.

No structures are not currently threatened by the fire.

