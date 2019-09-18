Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

Grand Forks city council will be raising a handful of priorities with provincial ministers and decision makers next week at the 2019 Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Vancouver.

Among the concerns: support for mental health and addictions, housing struggles, flood recovery and mitigation and a request that BC Housing rethink how it goes about implementing projects in communities. As such, the city has arranged meetings with the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Premier John Horgan, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Minister of Health.

Mayor Brian Taylor said that he hopes to impress upon the ministers how Grand Forks needs help in certain areas that are beyond the region’s current capacity.

“I think, clearly from counsellor standpoint, we don’t have the resources to deal with some of the people that we’re looking at in the community,” Taylor said, referring to individuals who he says are not being helped by the current law enforcement and services programs in the region.

A recently formed Grand Forks Community Action Team, meant to evaluate overlaps and gaps in current services that deal directly with people affected by opioids in the community, is a good example of how Grand Forks is trying to find local solutions, Taylor said.

Council’s meeting with Horgan is expected to be “focused pretty heavily on floods and disaster support,” Taylor said. With the city having formally requested greater financial support and flexibility with funds within the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Grant, Taylor said that the goal with the premier is to impress, in-person, the dissatisfaction of residents whose properties are slated to be bought by the city under the flood mitigation plan.

“[In the buyout calculation], we want to value the land being vacated,” said Taylor.

That formal request was sent to Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, but no formal meeting between council and the minister has been scheduled for next week.

In a meeting with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, council is slated to express its dissatisfaction with a lack of consultation and communication between Crown corporation BC Housing and members of the community.

“There is a concerted effort [from several municipalities] to have BC Housing recognize that some of the things that they’re doing are not really helping communities accept the kind of service they’re offering,” Taylor said.

“A ‘good neighbour’ approach is what we need,” Taylor said. “And yet you’re not seeing BC Housing talk about ‘good neighbour’ approaches until the facility is [already] there.”

Beyond ministerial meetings, Grand Forks representatives at next week’s conference will also be putting out the word that the city is hiring for its top staff position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Previous story
Large cash purchases, ‘lifestyle audits’ to fight money laundering gain support in B.C.

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles – the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

Boundary businesses on wells face hefty upgrade costs

‘It’s easier to sell guns in Canada than it is to sell a hotdog’

Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

Marathon variety show for peace starts Friday in Grand Forks

Peace In! Peace Out! brings together entertainers from B.C. and beyond for a 24-hour fundraiser

Candidate Questions: What will you do with regards to flood mitigation buyouts in Grand Forks?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Most Read