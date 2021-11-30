Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into home after Edmonton bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Crime

Previous story
Memorial fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary surgeon raises $40,000+

Just Posted

Little girls and boys are invited to meet Santa when he pulls into Midway Saturday, Dec. 4. Poster courtesy of John Hibberson
Santa coming to Midway museum

(L-R) Volunteers Pierre Sinclaire, Thomas Barnett, Florian Landry, Ed Barnett and Dave Melone braved the elements to get the job done last week. Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims.
New signs advertise next year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation was presented with a donation of $40,240 from the proceeds of a fundraiser called Operation Owatz. This fitness challenge honoured the late Dr. Todd Owatz, a Rossland father, husband and cherished member of the community who advocated for healthy habits with his patients. This donation will support the purchase of a gastroscope for the KBRH Ambulatory Care Department where Dr. Owatz worked as a general surgeon. Sandra Owatz, Dr. Owatz’s wife (left, centre), and Lindy Welsby, Operation Owatz coordinator (right, centre) presented their generous donation from Operation Owatz to Dr. Ron Cameron, General Surgeon at KBRH (left), and Lisa Pasin, Executive director of the KBRH Health Foundation (right). Photo: Submitted
Memorial fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary surgeon raises $40,000+

The Boundary Women’s Coalition provides a host of community resources for area women and children impacted by abuse. Photo courtesy of Joyce O’Doherty.
Last week of ticket sales for Boundary Women’s Coalition raffle