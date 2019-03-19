Linda Brooks, volunteer coordinator at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, with her horse that she brought to lift the spirits of a patient. (Submitted photo)

Horse fulfills dying B.C. woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Spring weather has hit the Okanagan and for one Penticton hospice patient it has brought a moment of respite.

Moog and Friends Hospice House volunteer co-ordinator Linda Brooks and social worker Kate Cook had been told by a patient that her dying wish was to see a horse and spend time with it. She said it was her favourite animal and that she loved the smell of horses.

READ ALSO: Hospice provides care and compassion to families

While canine pets often visit the hospice house, it was the first time someone had asked to spend time with a horse. Brooks, who happens to own a horse, decided to go above and beyond to bring some light into the patient’s life.

Brooks said the patient was struggling with her situation and her emotional state was low, when finally a day of nice weather rolled in to Penticton allowing the unusual visitor to fulfill a dying woman’s wish.

READ ALSO: Hospice volunteers give from the heart

“When we got to the back garden, the patient came right over and hugged my horse’s head. She took a deep breath and was tearful with a huge smile,” said Brooks.

It was love at first sight and the moment brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

“Many of the hospice house staff came outside and most were in tears. It was a very special moment. Her family was there and they were so appreciative,” said Brooks. “For all of us to see her smile today and cry with joy was something that gave all of us a beautiful reminder of why we work here.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 BUDGET: Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples key theme in Liberal pre-election budget
Next story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Just Posted

Kim Johnson retires from rec department

Johnson had worked at Grand Forks Recreation Department for 25 years

COLUMN: 2018 second-largest on record for food bank

Boundary Community Food Bank added 109 new clients last year

Local students raise salmon in new program

The program typically runs from December to June

Skating club receives donations, to host ice gala

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight

RCMP look into broken window at new Windows of Hope

There were no injuries in the incident

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Horse fulfills dying B.C. woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

Hydraulic fracturing review ordered by Premier John Horgan

Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

‘We’re just like everyone else,’ says Surrey officer who stopped to play basketball with kids

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Most Read