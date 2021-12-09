B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

Victoria police said they received the report Wednesday of Conroy being knocked to the ground by an unknown person.

“The minister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later attended hospital for medical treatment,” police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

“A Good Samaritan may have helped the minister during or after the incident. We are asking to speak with that person.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of Victoria

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band is handed a ceremonial key to the school by vice principal Mike Nelson. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston high school renamed Kootenay River Secondary School

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer hoses down a tractor that caught fire on North Fork Road Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Firefighters handle small fire in rural Grand Forks

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks city council holds back funding for Boundary Museum