Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Auto theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion each year and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has listed the most targeted vehicles of 2020.

An estimated $542 million is spent by insurers to fix or replace stolen automobiles each year. A further $250 million goes to other insurance-related expenses, which include police response, health care and court system costs in more serious incidents.

The four most common reasons people steal automobiles include: To sell cars abroad at a higher market value; to dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts; to go joyriding, or to commit another crime and then leave the vehicle.

Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada:

2018 Honda CR-V 2017 Lexus RX350 or RX450 2017 Honda CR-V 2018 Lexus RX350 or RX450 2018 Ford F150 2019 Honda CR-V 2018 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Highlander 2019 Lexus RX350 or RX450 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

