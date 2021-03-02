(Black Press file photo)

Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

The 11-year-old boy from Harrison Mills who was taken to hospital in critical condition last Friday has now died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that the boy passed away on Monday, March 1.

The Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills, near Agassiz, to assist the BC Ambulance Service with a medical emergency involving the 11-year-old on Friday, Feb. 25. The boy was taken to hospital with extensive injuries, and IHIT was called to take over the investigation of the incident.

An autopsy will be taking place this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Sgt. Frank Jang, media relations officer for IHIT, has said the incident was isolated and not random. He said they know who was involved, and will be sitting down to corroborate their stories with the evidence from the autopsy.

More information will become available if more charges are laid. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.


