Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Surrey RCMP say three believed to be members of same family

Homicide investigators have been called after three people were found dead in a Surrey home Monday (Jan. 9).

Surrey RCMP say officers attended a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood shortly after noon. Police say they found three deceased persons inside the home located in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. They are believed to be part of the same family.

No one else was located at the property, police say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.



