Home and garage are lost in fire in the Regional District

A home and garage were lost in fire in the Regional District on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo courtesy Grand Forks Fire and Rescue.

A home and garage are gone after a fire Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, near Grand Forks.

At approximately 4 pm Wednesday afternoon, Grand Forks Fire Rescue was called to a fully involved attached garage fire in the Regional District, according to a state from the department.

“When crews arrived the structure had already become fully involved with flames which were being driven by a strong south westerly winds,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brittany Jalbert in a statement. “All occupants and pets of the house had escaped the fire without injury.

“The fire suppression efforts were challenged by the need to shuttle water due to no fire hydrants in the area and water needing to be transported in from the city.”

Twenty-eight members of the fire department and tender operators from Christina Lake Fire and Greenwood Fire, as well as BCEHS worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the fire in subzero temperatures and continued to suppress hot spots into the early morning hours the next day, Jalbert said.

“At this time we believe the cause of the fire to be accidental and had begun in the garage resulting in a total loss of the home and shop located directly behind the home.

“Grand Forks Fire Rescue would like to send our sincere condolences to the family for their loss.”