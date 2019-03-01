Highway closed after CP Rail train derails near Banff

Highway 1A is closed west of Banff to Johnston Canyon

The exclamation mark is the point where Highway 1A is closed after a CP Rail train derailed west of Banff on Feb. 28, 2019. (511Alberta)

Highway 1A was closed west of Banff on Friday as crews cleaned up following a train derailment.

Twenty cars went off the tracks when a CP Rail freight train derailed around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

CP Rail spokesperson Salem Woodrow said the hopper cars contained grain products and empty auto carriers.

Highway 1A is closed west of Banff to Johnston Canyon. The closure does not affect the Trans-Canada Highway.

No one was hurt, and CP Rail said there are no public safety concerns. The cause is under investigation.

Earlier in February, three men were killed when a CP Rail train’s brakes appeared to have failed east of Field, causing 112 cars to leave the tracks by the Kicking Horse River.

Detailed about the highway reopening are available at 511Alberta.

