One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Highway 99 still closed both directions west of Highway 97 junction

Mudslides have once again hampered traffic in the region following heavy rains.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. August 13: Highway 99 remains closed at Hat Creek Corner, with an assessment in progress. There is no detour route available.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. August 12: Highway 97 now fully reopened northbound at Cache Creek, and in both directions at Clinton. DriveBC advises drivers to watch for debris and dust on road and drive with caution.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. August 12: Highway 97 has reopened at Clinton to single-lane, alternating traffic, and northbound at Cache Creek to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. August 12: Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

UPDATE 1 p.m. August 12: Mudslides continue to affect travellers in the B.C. Interior, with Highway 1 now closed in both directions between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 15km east of Cache Creek has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for mud and debris, and motorcycle travel is not recommended.

Highway 97 remains closed northbound from Cache Creek, and in both directions at Clinton.

Highway 99 remains closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner.

There are multiple mudslides impacting various highways in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Highways 1, 97 and 99), according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through the area.

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

Video of Highway 99 near the Hat Creek Corner:

Highway 97 is closed northbound at the junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek due to mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions at Clinton due to mudslides.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of mudslides. There are unconfirmed reports of six people trapped in a house near that location due to a mudslide, and another unconfirmed report that a mudslide in the area washed away a car, possibly with one occupant inside.

Highway 1 is closed 15 km east of Cache Creek in both directions due to mudslides.

No alternate routes are available and assessment are in progress. The next updates are expected at 9 p.m.

Drive BC says that they are “Monitoring this dynamic situation and will share any pertinent info. We appreciate your patience, please drive with caution.”

Highway 97C at the bridge in Ashcroft has seen a significant amount of debris and run-off, and there are reports of rocks on the 97C around the bluffs in Elephant Hill Provincial Park.

Mudslides impacted the area earlier in the month on multiple occasions.

RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them

