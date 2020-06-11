Highway 33 remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout on Highway 33 near Kelowna

Highway 33 remains closed at Philpott Road south of Kelowna due to a washout.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

There is a detour via Highway 97 and Highway 33 to Highway 3 at Rock Creek. A detour for light traffic only is available via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33 on a 25 km gravel road with a maximum load weight of 14,600 KG.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for crews working in the area.

The estimated time of reopening is 6 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer on Harvey Avenue

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Just Posted

Highway 33 remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout on Highway 33 near Kelowna

Grand Forks doctor recognized for outstanding family practice

Dr. Mark Szynkaruk was nominated for the My Family Doctor Award by a patient

Greenwood mother and daughter win big in B.C. lottery

Myrna Bowen and Savannah Walker won $675,000 in a scratch and win

Rail operator plans to discontinue Grand Forks-Laurier section of rail line

Losing the rail to the U.S. would mean more cost for local shippers Interfor and Pacific Abrasives

Christina Lake resident finds 121-year-old newspaper treasure

Doug Sandner unearthed a Boundary Creek Times from 1899 while cleaning his mother’s home

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Tiny Lights Festival warns of online scam

A website is trying to sell viewers on a stream of the postponed event

Most Read