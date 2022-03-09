Traffic snarls on Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday morning, March 9, after a semi truck drove off the road in an apparent bid to avoid crossing deer. Photo: Submitted

Highway 3 traffic held up near Christina Lake after semi leaves the road

No one seriously hurt in Wednesday’s incident, according to Grand Forks RCMP

A B.C. truck driver has been ticketed in connection with a single-vehicle incident that disrupted highway traffic east of Christina Lake for much of Wednesday, March 9.

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties were called to the incident at around 7:50 a.m., finding a semi truck laden with pipes had driven off the road near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 395, a short distance from the American border.

The driver, an Abbotsford man in his mid-40s, was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act for allegedly driving without consideration, Peppler said, explaining that the trucker told police he’d swerved to avoid deer crossing the highway.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement inspectors attended the scene, telling the driver he would have to have his semi inspected before putting it back on the road.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident, and the semi did not cross the highway’s centre line, Peppler explained.

Peppler said three tow trucks had to be called in to haul the semi away. That work was still underway as of 3 p.m., Peppler said.

The driver suffered minor injuries to his hands but was otherwise unhurt.

 

