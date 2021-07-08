Highway 3, east of Osoyoos was closed all Monday due to a liquid tar spilled all over the road. File photo

Highway 3 closed west of Greenwood

The road is closed due to a collision, according to the Ministry of Transportation

Highway 3 is open to alternating traffic between Boundary Creek Road and the Wilgress Lake Rest Area, following an area collision at around 3:30 this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to watch out for traffic control in the area, according to the Ministry of Transportation. It is not known what caused the collision, how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone has been seriously hurt.

The Gazette will update this story as more details become available.

 

Greenwood

